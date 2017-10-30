Kon-X Anglesey League and Cup results from the weekend

This weekend saw plenty of football take place on Anglesey, as the North Wales Coast Junior Cup kicked off in style.

Jack Diamond’s goal was not enough for Pentraeth Reserves to progress to the next round as they fell to a 4-1 loss at home to Talysarn Celts of the Gwynedd League. Llandegfan lost 5-1 at home to St. Asaph, despite player-manager Jordan Love having swept in an equaliser to pull them back into the game at one stage.

Bottom of the table Bodorgan travelled to Rhyl Rovers, where they were heavily beaten 11-1.

However, there was good news for league leaders Mynydd Tigers, who picked up an impressive 6-1 win at Betws-Y-Coed, despite their four current top scorers being absent from their squad. A brace each from Dafydd Williams, Ciaran O’Brady and Mike Williams handed them the win.

Caergybi picked up a 4-2 win away at Valley Athletic in the weekend’s only Kon-x Anglesey League fixture. George Hibbert and Justin Williams scored for the home side, but goals from Elliot Patterson (2), Konner Druce and Gary Jo Owen secured the three points for the visitors.

In the 2pm kick off, Bryngwran Bulls beat Llangoed and District Reserves 5-2 in the Rowlands Tree Services Elias Cup Qualifying Round. James Ryan scored twice, Hari Jones, Andrew Bailey and Barry Edwards added the others for the Bulls, despite Llangoed having gone 2-1 up courtesy of goals from Keelan Shiell and Rhys Jones.

PICTURE by Wynne Evans.