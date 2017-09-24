Rent Smart Wales landlords course coming to Bangor

Rent Smart Wales is running one of its Landlord Training Courses in Bangor next week.

The course, which takes place at Bangor University’s Managment Centre next Tuesday, will provide a brief overview of what is expected of landlords.

It will also deliver a comprehensive range of topics that will be of value to any landlord renting out properties in Wales.

Since November 2016, it has been compulsory for all privately rented properties in Wales to be registered, and for all landlords and letting agents to register and apply for a licence.

Rent Smart Wales process landlord registrations, and grant licences to landlords and agents who are required to comply with the Housing (Wales) Act 2014.

So far 2,248 landlords have registered in the Gwynedd area. If you are not one of them, you need to take action now.

Any Landlord or Agent currently operating without a licence is doing so illegally and could face a fixed penalty notice of £150/£250 or even prosecution.

Councillor Craig ab Iago, Gwynedd Council Cabinet Member for Housing said: “The purpose of the new arrangements that have been in place since last year is to make sure that rent accommodation is safe, well managed and acceptable and that tenants are protected.

“If you’re a landlord here in Gwynedd, this session provided by Rent Smart Wales experts will provide you with information on a wide-range of relevant matters that will help you in your role.”

For further details on the new licensing scheme, or to reserve your space on this course, please visit www.rentsmart.gov.wales and click on training courses or phone 03000 133344.