Caught on camera: Can you help identify these people in relation to North Wales incidents?

North Wales Police are asking for help tracing six individuals pictured in connection with crimes across the region.

The men in images one and two are being sought after following an incident at Boots in Mold on August 16.

Images One and Two, above

The police are also keen to locate the man in image three, in connection with an incident at Kinmel Bay's Asda store on September 1.

Image Three

Another man in image four is being sought in connection with a separate incident at the same Asda store on July 31.

Image Four

The identity of a man in image five, who is seen entering a store at Ffordd Las, Llandudno, on August 3, is also wanted.

Image Five

Finally, people want to locate the gesturing male seen in image six, in connection with a Holyhead incident on March 31.

Image Six

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call North Wales Police on 101 or visit north-­wales.police.uk and click on the Caught on Camera link.