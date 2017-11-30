Top award for Ysbyty Gwynedd medical centre

A GWYNEDD hospital team that provides help to trainee doctors and hospital staff has received an award.

Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Postgraduate Medical Education Centre has received an award for the exceptional service they provide.

The team is situated in the heart of the hospital and their centre holds a number of teaching programmes for trainees of different specialities and training courses for supervisors.

It was awarded the ‘Team of the Year’ at this year’s Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Achievement Awards.

Jean Williams, who leads the team, said: “We are all absolutely delighted to receive this award. We are a very close knit team with all of us having our own roles.

“We are really lucky here at Ysbyty Gwynedd to have such fantastic staff and always enjoy welcoming the trainees to the centre. The team is always coming up with new ideas to improve the experience of staff and help recruitment.”

Meinir Williams, Hospital Director at Ysbyty Gwynedd, who nominated the team, said: “This team is amazing, they are always willing to drop what they are doing to help each other and covering each other seamlessly when someone is away.

“Ysbyty Gwynedd has an excellent reputation for being friendly and this is no small part due to the Postgraduate Centre team.

“The centre is always buzzing with activity, be that with teaching programmes for trainees or training courses. They are incredible inclusive of all grades of medical staff and try not to differentiate between junior doctors in training programmes and those in non-training posts. Congratulations, this award is very well deserved.”

The award was sponsored by Secure IT Environments Ltd, an independent data centre design and build provider which specialises in secure IT accommodation for both private and public sector organisations.

Jo-anne Garvie, commercial director at Secure IT Environments Ltd, who sponsored the ‘Team of the Year’ award, said: “All three finalists provided fantastic examples of the importance and value of outstanding teamwork, and it was a pleasure to present the Postgraduate Education Centre at Ysbyty Gwynedd with the award.”

Centerprise International chief executive Jez Nash said: “We were delighted to be the Principal Sponsor of the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Achievement Awards 2017.

“We are proud to support the NHS in North Wales, and the evening showcased the very best care provided by doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and volunteers throughout the region.