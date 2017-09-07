Beaumaris food festival has menu for success

THOUSANDS of people flocked to Beaumaris for a feast of foodie fun.

The fourth annual Beaumaris Food Festival, held on the town’s green, showcased local and international food and beverages, while raising money for Canolfan Beaumaris and local charities.

It proved a hit with families, offering children’s entertainment, including circus skills workshops and a range of ‘hands on’ experiences such as cake and shortbread decorating classes with the award-winning Anglesey Cookery School.

Organisers said in a statement after the event: “This year’s Beaumaris Food Festival was bigger and better than ever, with a much larger festival site and more producers, street food vendors, craft stalls, chef demonstrations, musicians and activities than previous years.

“Many returning craft and food vendors said this was their most successful year at the festival.”

Visitors took to social media to applaud the event. Jon Bloor was one of many who left a five-star review on Facebook.

He wrote: “This was a great event, well organised and a good selection of producer and catering stalls and bands and the choir were amazing. Kids enjoyed visiting the bee hive and free smoothie bike.”

Samantha Hind, who visited on Sunday, said it was a “fantastic day – even the rain couldn’t put a dampener on it”.

The festival also hosted a charity auction for #teamirfon, who bravely swam over to Beaumaris from Caernarfon Castle on the Saturday.

Local businesses praised the event, which brings thousands of visitors to the town each year, and were commended by the Mayor of Beaumaris, Cllr Frank Carr in his speech during the official opening.