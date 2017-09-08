Anglesey MP calls for debate in Parliament on bank closures

YNYS Môn MP Albert Owen has called on the Government to hold a full debate in Parliament and act against the random closures of high street banks.

Mr Owen believes bank closures are “ripping the heart out” of town centres. His words follow a spate of closures in towns in his Anglesey constituency.

“There is a domino programme of planned closures by High Street Banks. They reduce hours of opening, encourage online banking and then use the reduction of footfall as a reason for closure,” he said.

“Bank closures are ripping the hearts out of town centres and while central and local governments are trying to regenerate our town centres the Banks, many of which received tax payers’ money directly to sustain the banking industry, are turning their backs on communities.

“The Leader of the House in her reply to my call seems satisfied with the current situation. I am not, and I speak for local communities on Ynys Môn and across the country who want to retain their local bank and facilities. I do welcome sub-post offices stepping in to help out, but they are linked to shops, and indeed Post Offices themselves are closing down.

“This shows that the Government does not care and is on the side of the banks, not their customers or the public. I have campaigned for better local services and a dedicated policy for consideration of closures and this was included in the Labour 2017 election manifesto, as was a Post Office Bank to serve local communities that the High Street Banks are abandoning.

“Across Anglesey and the rest of the country there is a trend to simply close. It is not possible to bank cheques locally and not everyone can travel to the nearest bank.

“In Amlwch, Barclay’s have given notice to close and this is the last bank in town. A principal town close to the proposed biggest industrial investment in Wales, Wylfa Newydd.

“I am meeting senior managers next week and I will return to this matter in Parliament, get the issue discussed and get the Government to support local communities, not multi-national banks.”