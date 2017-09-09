Extra care scheme to bring new jobs to Llangefni

New jobs are being advertised for work at Llangefni’s extra care housing scheme, with more vacancies set to be announced later this year.

Clwyd Alyn Housing Association, part of the Pennaf Housing Group, are advertising for a full-time permanent Extra Care Officer at their new development which is currently underway in the Town.

Further domestic and catering vacancies will be announced before the building opens next Spring.

“We’re delighted with the progress of a scheme which will offer a superb housing solution to those aged 60 or over who want to remain living independent yet have access to a wide range of communal facilities and 24 hour care-support”. said Ed Hughes, Head of Residential Services for Clwyd Alyn.

Full details of the Extra Care Officer roles are available on the Clwyd Alyn Housing Association website, with a closing date of September 13 and interviews will take place on September 22.

Senior Extra Care Manager Steve Robinson added: “There’s a lot of work to do before the schemes open next year and the new Extra Care Officers will be integral to this. The Pennaf Group already manages five similar schemes across the region and we’re proud of our relationships with residents, ensuring that their well-being is at the forefront at all times.

“As well as those interested in job opportunities we’re also now taking enquiries and applications for those who want to live in the scheme when they are complete and we’re looking forward to show apartments being available to view later in the year.”

For further information phone 0800 183 5757 or email enquiries@tyglas.co.uk