Horizon announces autumn programme of open surgeries on Anglesey

AN Anglesey nuclear power company is putting its energy into a new autumn programme of open surgeries

Horizon Nuclear Power will resume its public information sessions from from 1.30pm to 7.00pm, at Cemaes Village Hall, from Monday, September 18.

Held on the third Monday of each month, Horizon’s surgeries offer the chance to learn about the Wylfa Newydd Project and meet its team.

Recently Horizon attended events including the National Eisteddfod in Bodedern and the Anglesey Agricultural Show, Horizon.

Richard Foxhall, Horizon’s stakeholder relations manager, said: “It’s been a fantastic summer for Horizon where we’ve engaged with people at the big summer shows as well as through our third stage of consultation, which completed in June.

“We’re now looking ahead to what promises to be another busy few months and want to continue to engage with the local community and answer their questions. So if you have any comments or queries, or just want an update on our Project, please do come and visit us.”

To find out more about Horizon’s community engagement events, please visit www.horizonnuclearpower.com. Or call the Wylfa Newydd freephone hotline on 0800 954 9516 or email wylfaenquiries@horizonnuclearpower.com.