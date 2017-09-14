Bangor mum says thanks for saving her daughter's life

A BANGOR mum-of-four wanted to show her gratitude to medical staff whilst also raising public awareness of meningitis after her 16-year-old daughter survived the life-threatening illness.

Elin Waker Jones took part in the UK’s biggest half marathon, the Great North Run, in Newcastle, to help raise funds for the Meningitis Research Foundation.

Her efforts were organised as a “thank you” to the medical staff and specialists at Ysbyty Gwynedd who saved her daughter Llio’s life.

The Gwynedd County Councillor, who represents the Glyder ward, took part in the run on Sunday, September 10. The event coincided with Meningitis Awareness week.

Elin, who is a clinical psychologist for children with autism and learning disabilities, and an ambassador for the Welsh language said: “We never ever considered that our healthy, happy daughter would be hit by this condition, but that's exactly what happened to her when she was 16."

"Thank goodness Llio overcame the illness and made a full recovery, and she is now enjoying life at 23 years of age, working at Ysgol Pendalar in Caernarfon.

”I took the opportunity of running the Great North Run, a half marathon, to raise money for the Meningitis Research Foundation and to pay homage to staff and the medical specialists at Ysbyty Gwynedd for saving my daughter's life.

"As our children are growing up and becoming young adults, plus as a Bangor Councillor, where a large number of students start college courses and leave home for the first time, I was also keen to raise awareness of this serious condition.”

“Meningitis is not just a condition that affects babies and children, it can attack young people too, and they need to be aware of the disease, look out for each other and seek medical help immediately, if they feel unwell. To begin with the symptoms can feel like flu. And the cruel reality is that individuals can die within hours if they do not seek emergency medical treatment.”

To support Elin's efforts she would be grateful to receive a small or large contributions through her justgiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elin-walker-jones.

Elin is also one of the organisers of “Parkrun” in Bangor, which sees weekly running events around Penrhyn Castle.