Patients fear loss of lifeline surgery

MORE than 100 people took part in a public meeting to discuss their concerns about the imminent closure of their “lifeline” village surgery.

Patients and residents came together at Ysgol Rhostryfan hall on Monday night to air their views regarding the Kendall Surgery in Rhostryfan.

The meeting was chaired by Nia Parry, a Rhostryfan resident and S4C presenter, resident Bryn Hughes, and Cllr Aeron Jones.

Arfon’s AM, Siân Gwenllian, and MP, Hywel Williams, support the villagers and say the surgery is “invaluable to residents” and closure will particularly affect the elderly and disabled.

The surgery provides a twice-weekly service, delivered by Caernarfon-based Hafan Iechyd.

Mrs Gwenllian said: “I have received several letters from Rhostryfan villagers who are very concerned that their surgery is to close at such short notice.

“There has been a surgery in the village for more than a century and the residents have received service of the highest quality from the doctors traveling from Caernarfon to Rhostryfan.

Patient Bryn Hughes, from Rhostryfan, said: “It’s hard enough to get an appointment in Caernarfon as it is.

“Imagine how it will be when Rhostryfan people need appointments too.

“Elderly people will be expected to travel there by taxi, to present prescriptions and then collect them. Many people will find it very difficult.”

Another patient, Geraint Summers, said: “This surgery is so important to people in the village, it is a lifeline for many people and its loss will be felt strongly.

“It’s been here for 100 years. It’s a very valuable service, not only for the people of Rhostryfan but all the surrounding villages.

“Its closure won’t only affect the elderly and disabled, but it will also affect young families.

“It is four miles to the other surgery in Caernarfon. Many will have to go by bus, and it is not going to be easy for people.

Mr Williams said: “We are facing a crisis in primary care across North Wales.

“The situation is at a critical point and I have little confidence the situation will be resolved.

“I fear that if this closure goes ahead there will be a knock-on effect, which will make it harder for local people to see a doctor as quickly as they might wish to and should do.”

The surgery was contacted and the Chronicle was told all the senior doctors were unavailable for comment as they were out on call.