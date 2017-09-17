£1.34m cancer research funding earmarked for Bangor University

A CHARITY dedicated to funding life-saving cancer research in North Wales has announced it will contribute £1.34 million to advancing cancer research at Bangor University.

North West Cancer Research has announced the funding to support a new Clinical Chair in Cancer Studies at the North-West Cancer Research Institute at the University which will also be part funded by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

The Clinical Chair will lead on a £1.8million worth of investment in translational cancer research in Wales, which has been provided by North West Cancer Research and the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

It includes provisions to fund the appointment of a Clinical Senior Lecturer, Postdoctoral Laboratory Manager and two PhD studentships for five years.

The funding will also allow for the purchase of consumables and equipment, helping place Bangor University and Betsi Cadwaladr as centres of excellence for cancer research, attracting world-class researchers, scientists and clinicians.

Bangor University and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board have committed to fund both the Clinical Chair and Clinical Senior Lecturer posts beyond the first five years as permanent posts.

North West Cancer Research is the biggest charitable funder of life-saving cancer research at Bangor University and it is committed to funding more than £7million worth of research over the next 5 years.

North West Cancer Research funding has boosted the understanding of cancers such as leukaemia, prostate and skin cancer. Most recently, it has funded fundamental research which looks at how cancer cells divide and the impact it has on tumour growth and treatment.

Dr Edgar Hartsuiker, Chairman of the Bangor North West Cancer Research Institute said: “North West Cancer Research and the BetsiCadwaladr University Health Board, have earmarked this significant amount of funding, which will allow us to drive forward advances in cancer research here at Bangor.

Dr Caroline Usborne, Clinical Director for Cancer Services at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said: “This funding will not only boost our research capacity here in North Wales, but will help us to recruit additional high quality clinicians to North Wales, which will have a direct impact on our cancer patients.”

Professor John G Hughes, Vice-Chancellor of Bangor University said: “This is a significant step in our long-standing relationship with NWCR and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board. It offers substantial benefits for cancer research in the University and for healthcare in north Wales.”