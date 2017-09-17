Anglesey man who founded Jediism set to publish book detailing philosophies

Anglesey man and founder of the Church of Jediism, Daniel M. Jones, is releasing a book revealing his unique philosophies to the world.

Back in 2007, Daniel aka Morda Hehol, founded the Church of Jediism at the age of twenty-one, a move which garnered immediate fame.

Now, he is releasing a novel entitled “Become the Force: 9 lessons on how to live as a Jediist master”, revealing the Star Wars themed beliefs of Jediism so that anyone can learn how to embrace their inner Obi-Wan Kenobi.

With over 500,000 members worldwide, including celebrities Warwick Davis and Gail Porter, the Church of Jediism preaches tolerance, self-belief and how to find the light in a world of darkness.

“Become The Force: 9 Lessons On How to Live as a Jediist Master” is now viewed as the church’s very own Bible.

“Diplomacy, charity, wisdom and patience. These exceptional qualities are the foundations of a faith on the rise: Jediism.” Daniel explained.

“The Force is a metaphor for the universal life energy that connects us all; it can be both light and dark, good and bad. Now more than ever, it’s our responsibility to overcome that dark side.

“Become The Force doesn’t aim to convert but rather to motivate its readers to live a life of value and purpose according to the universal spiritual teachings of The Way of the Jediist.”

Based on interviews with bestselling author Theresa Cheung, Become The Force focuses on the life and lessons of Daniel M. Jones.

Since founding his own religion, Daniel has been featured by many national and international newspapers and broadcasters, including Time Magazine, BBC, Good Morning America and ITN.

He also has a degree in Chemistry from the University of Bangor and is a member of pop punk band Straight Jacket Legends, whose debut album was big in Japan.

Become the Force: 9 Lessons on How to Live as a Jediist Master by Daniel M. Jones and Theresa Cheung and published by Watkins Publishing Ltd is available to buy online and from all good bookstores.