Sixth Festival No 6 enthralls fans amid sun and downpours

MUSIC fans enjoyed an entertainment-packed three days at the Festival No. 6, despite some wretched weather hitting Portmeirion.

The event, which was celebrating its sixth anniversary, was battered by heavy rain but there were also spells of blue skies, sunshine and warm temperatures to help keep revellers’ spirits high. Brythoniaid Choir entertained guests at the Central Piazza on the first day, with their moving rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

On Saturday night, Cabbage and The Cribs were the main turn at the Grand Pavilion before headliners Bloc Party drew the main stage’s events to a close with a thrilling set.

On Sunday, Brit Award-winning Rag’n’Bone Man made his highly-anticipated appearance on the main stage, performing huge hits such as Human and Skin, alongside his five-piece backing band.

Sunday’s highlight for many was the Bootleg Beatles, accompanied by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, marking the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The Flaming Lips who brought the curtain down on the festival on Sunday, leaving the drenched but happy revellers to make their way home through the mud.

As well as a full programme of music, visitors also enjoyed a packed comedy bill, which included the likes of Adam Buxton, David O’Doherty, Henning W ehn, Cardinal Burns and Phil Kay.

Flooding caused by heavy rain had marred the 2016 festival but in spite of repeat downpours this year, festival-goers jumped in the outdoor swimming pool provided, while others settled for splashing around in and dancing in the rain.