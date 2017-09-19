Mother says thanks to hospital for looking after her son

A MOTHER has thanked nurses on Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Children’s Ward for the ‘amazing’ care they provided her son after he suffered a fall.

Thirteen-year-old Archie Yardley, from Menai Bridge, was first admitted to Dewi Ward in the early hours of October, 2016 after he injured his thumb in a gym accident and was kept overnight.

However, Archie returned to Dewi Ward recently after suffering a fall and his mother, Clare McGrath, has now spoken out.

She said: “Archie’s most recent stay on Dewi Ward resulted from a fall off his skateboard which resulted in me having to take him to the Emergency Department.

“This time the orthopaedic team thought he had broken his kneecap and that he may require an operation, so he was admitted to Dewi Ward again. On both occasions I have to say the staff on the ward were wonderful.

“It wasn’t until my second stay on the ward I really noticed how amazing the staff are in the face of greater demands on their time and not only having to deal with the patients but also meeting the needs of the parents on the ward.

“The fact a bed was set up for me to sleep alongside Archie when we arrived on the ward meant the world too both of us because I wouldn’t have dreamt of leaving him there on his own even though he is 13-years-old.”

Clare recently visited the ward to personally thank the staff.

“The nurses are exceptional, they always have a smile on their faces – the experience I have received has left me feeling really proud of Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board and the care they are providing to our younger patients,” she added.

Jo Douglas clinical service manager acute paediatrics and neonates, said: “It was lovely to see Archie and Clare back on the Ward recently, we really appreciate feedback from children and their families.

“The Children’s Ward is a busy demanding place to work at times and to receive such positive feedback really helps staff to feel valued.

“I personally feel very proud of the team on the Children’s Unit here in Ysbyty Gwynedd and want to thank Clare and Archie for taking the time to come back to see us.”