Police have last laugh after wanted man who taunted on Facebook jailed

POLICE had the last laugh after a wanted man who taunted them on Facebook was jailed.

Martin Tate, 31, of Caernarfon, was jailed for five-and-a-half months after pleading guilty to a number of offences at Caernarfon Crown Court on Thursday, September 21.

Police had posted a note on Facebook asking for the public’s help asking: “Where’s he hiding?”

Tate had replied under the post saying: “Can’t find me. I see who has the last laugh now.”

To which the police had replied: “Hi Martin – you can run but you can’t hide. See you soon,” which attracted over 100 likes on Facebook.

Tate later posted: Police 0 Martin Tate 1. He later asked “...{They have] took (sic) the post down off the North Wales Police website does that mean I am no longer wanted?”

Tate was sentenced on two counts of assault, one of damage, for having no insurance, driving whilst disqualified, driving without due care and a breach of a licence offence.

In relation to the sentence, DC Dave Jones at Caernarfon CID, said: ‘I’d like to acknowledge the public’s help in locating and arresting Tate and it’s reassuring to know that together with our communities we’ll ensure prolific offenders face justice.”