Curry night to raise funds for cancer kids

A BANGOR veteran charity fundraiser is hoping to curry favour with Chronicle readers and is calling for help with her latest project.

Glenis Pearce, is hoping to raise funds for CHICS - the Alder Hey support group for children with cancer - by organising an all-you-can-eat buffet night and charity auction at the Britannia Curry House in Menai Bridge.

Glenis, who ran an information booth on Bangor Pier for many years and has been a regular fundraiser in Bangor, wants people to come along to help raise money by either by paying for the meal and/or by donating items, services or promises to be auctioned off.

The night, which will include music, is set to be held at the new restaurant, on the High Street, in Menai Bridge, on Monday, January 8.

“People will pay £20 for their meal and will get a free glass of wine. Morgan Evans will be doing the auction and it’ll be an entertaining evening with live music,” said Glenis.

“People can help by paying to come along or by donating some thing to be auctioned off. I’m appealing to people now, ahead of the event,” she said.

"CHICS is not a well known charity in Bangor. It is part of Alder Hey hospital, and although it is in Liverpool, it helps to support many children from our area who are going through cancer."

For details or to offer items or services for the auction contact Glenis Pearce on: 01248 352 665. For tickets and menu details contact Naz Vddin at the restaurant on: 07455 975 470.