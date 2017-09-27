Get your mutt microchipped for a fiver in Caernarfon

AN animal charity is offering dog owners the chance to get their pooch microchipped for only five pounds in Caernarfon.

RSPCA West Gwynedd is urging people whose dogs are not yet identified with a micro chip to attend a special session.

The event takes place from 10.30am – 3.30pm, at Noddfa, Cil Peblig, Caernarfon, on Saturday, September 30.

Households can get a maximum of two dogs chipped for five pounds each. The Caernarfon-based event will utilise Aberconwy Branch’s Mobile Clinic, with vet Jim Mason and trained branch volunteer Keymar Wake carrying out the microchipping.

In Wales, it has been a legal requirement since April 2016 for dogs over the age of eight weeks of age to be microchipped. However, RSPCA West Gwynedd Branch chairperson Ann Rees says that some dogs in the community are in breach of this law.

She said: “Microchipping is so very important as it is a very effective way of identifying animals and helps to reunite owners with their pets, whether lost, strayed or stolen.“

“It has also been a legal requirement for dogs to be microchipped in Wales since April 2016 but we know there are still some dogs in the community that are not chipped.”