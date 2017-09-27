It's a rap! Matrons at Ysbyty Gwynedd deliver crucial flu jabs message with hip hop video

Hospital matrons have demonstrated their rapping and hip hop skills in support of a new health campaign.

The team from Ysbyty Gwynedd have created their own ‘flu rap’ to support this year’s staff flu vaccination push.

In a recording, put out on Twitter, they sing: “Hey everybody, we are the matrons from BCU, we’re to tell you about the flu, cos don’t be fooled it could be you... with winter coming in a month or two, so get your jabs early to avoid the flu!”

The Betsi Cadwalader University Health Board is encouraging staff to take steps to protect individuals in their care, as well as protecting themselves, their colleagues and family, by getting their flu jab. Mandy Jones, assistant director of nursing at Ysbyty Gwynedd, said: “We’ve been working hard on our local flu plan to encourage staff to protect themselves, their patients and family by having their annual flu vaccination.

“Flu can cause serious complications and even lead to death in a small number of people, therefore it’s important that everyone who is offered the jab takes up the offer.

“Our matrons and senior nurses were very keen to engage with our staff and the flu rap was our way of getting this important message out, in a light-hearted way.”