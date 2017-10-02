Goods and services plea for Menai Bridge curry night and auction to help cancer kids

BANGOR veteran charity fundraiser Glenis Pearce is calling for help with her latest project to help children going through cancer.

Glenis is hoping to raise funds for CHICS - the Alder Hey support group for children with cancer - by organising a buffet night and charity auction at the Britannia Curry House in Menai Bridge.

The night, which will include music, is set to be held at the new restaurant, on the High Street, in Menai Bridge, on Monday, January 8.

“People will pay £20 for their meal and will get a free glass of wine. Morgan Evans will be doing the auction and it’ll be an entertaining evening with live music,” said Glenis.

“People can help by paying to come along or by donating some thing to be auctioned off. I’m appealing to people now, ahead of the event,” she said.

Contact Glenis Pearce on: 01248 352 669. For tickets and menu details contact Naz Vddin at the restaurant on: 07455 975 470.