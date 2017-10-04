Bangor man who killed Anglesey dad with a single punch jailed

A MAN who punched a father-of-two who died after the violent late-night attack in Bangor city centre has been jailed for six years and nine months.

Kieron Terence Roberts, aged 26, of Penrhyn Avenue, Bangor, who had only recently been released from prison, attacked Nigerian-born Esinkumo Ayabowei – also known as Henry or Romeo – and broke his jaw. Mr Ayabowei’s skull was fractured in the fall and he never regained consciousness before his life support was switched off in hospital.

Roberts – described by judge Mr Paul Thomas QC as a man out looking for trouble – was also given an extended licence period of five years.