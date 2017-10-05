Gwynedd council leader condemns Catalonia violence

VOLENCE by the Spanish government police against the people of Catalonia has been condemned by the leader of Gwynedd Council Dyfrig Siencyn.

Mr Siencyn, who is also leader of the Gwynedd Council Plaid Cymru Councillors Group said: "I condemn the violence of the Spanish government police against the people of Catalonia.

“It is sad that a state that claims to have democratic principles uses oppressive power to prevent the citizens of Catalonia to express their opinions in an organized and peaceful manner. The European Commission should consider formal steps to investigate and hold the Spanish Government to account.

"Furthermore, it is sad and astonishing that the UK government and our own Senedd here in Wales have been so indifferent in their response. We should remember and bear in mind the brave sacrifice of those Welsh men and women who fought an oppressive dictatorship in the past. Our lack of clear condemnation is an insult to that honourable history.

"As the Leader of a Council who believes strongly in democracy and is responsible for maintaining the electoral system in Gwynedd, I send a message to Catalonia to express our support and admiration for their courage in facing the wrath of Spain’s unjust government."