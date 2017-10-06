Grŵp Llandrillo Menai gets £6.75m for state of the art engineering centre at Coleg Menai

THE Cabinet Secretary for Education Kirsty Williams today (October 6) announced a £6.75 million Welsh Government investment for a state of the art further education engineering centre at Coleg Menai.

Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s Llangefni campus is to received the funds as part of the 21st Century Schools and Education Programme. Total investment in the centre is worth £13.5 million.

The centre will enable the college to support a number of additional places for engineering students studying for both vocational and technical qualifications.

The new centre will be located on the same campus as the existing Energy Centre and Construction Centre and together these facilities will help students develop their engineering and construction skills in support of the Wylfa Newydd development.

Kirsty Williams said: “This project will not only benefit students wishing to strengthen their engineering skills but also the local economy, allowing highly skilled engineers to live and work in an area which will see major investment with the Wylfa Newydd development.

“The centre will also enable older students and other learners to enhance their skills, improving wider employment prospects.”