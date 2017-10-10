Elderly woman found dead after house fire in Blaenau Ffestiniog

An elderly woman has died following a house fire in Blaenau Ffestiniog.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire on Benar View shortly after 8.30pm on Monday night.

Firefighters from Blaenau Ffestiniog and Porthmadog used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to enter the building and discovered an elderly woman who had died.

A joint investigation between the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and North Wales Police is underway to establish the cause of the fire.