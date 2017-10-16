Anglesey MP backs the cap on energy prices

YNYS Môn MP Albert Owen has welcomed the announcement of the introduction of legislation to bring in a temporary cap on domestic gas and electricity prices.

“I have been campaigning for over five years for the introduction of a cap on energy prices. The energy market is broken and flawed, allowing companies to push up prices and rip-off customers.

“In doing so I have been criticised along with Labour colleagues with David Cameron calling a cap Marxist. With the introduction of the Bill by the Tory Government I guess we are all Marxists now,” said Mr Owen.

“I welcome the Bill to bring in a temporary cap as an important first step. As a member of the Energy Committee in Parliament I have called for loyalty bonuses for gas and electricity customers and to look at transmission costs that impact on bills”

“We need an honest open review on the energy market that puts the customer first, currently it’s the shareholders and profit first. This means Energy companies, the regulator OFGEM and the Government rebalancing the energy market. We need greater openness and not a closed market based on ideology and profit. I will continue to campaign for this to help customers get a fair deal.”