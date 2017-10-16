Road closures and warnings as ex-hurricane Ophelia batters the region

Several parts of Gwynedd and Anglesey have been hit with unusual sensations today thanks to the effects of ex-hurricane Ophelia.

Many people living in the areas have reported strange “burning smells”, “hot air” and sights of the sun “changing to a bright red colour” during the weird and eerie weather phenomenon.

Some schools in the region, particularly on Anglesey, have been advised by the council to close up for the afternoon as winds of up to 80mph have been forecast to hit parts of North Wales between 4-6pm.

Red sun phenomenon seen across North Wales - your pictures

Gusts of between 55-65mph are likely in most areas with the potential of winds reaching up to 80mph in coastal areas.

Traffic Police have decided to close Britannia Bridge in both directions to high sided vehicles due to fears of the winds becoming so strong.

The A55 has also been closed to motorcycles and caravans between J8A A5 Holyhead Road (Llanfair PG) and J9 A487 (Treborth), being open only to cars.

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met office and Police are advising people in both Anglesey and Gwynedd not to travel unless absolutely necessary following a high volume of calls to do with trees being blown down in areas such as Tregarth and Menai bridge and roof tiles being torn off.