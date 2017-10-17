Anglesey man ordered to pay proceeds of crime confiscation

ANGLESEY resident Aled Gray was ordered to pay £42,045 to satisfy a Proceeds of Crime Act confiscation order at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday, October 12.

Gray had originally been convicted in 2012, when his benefit from crime was calculated at £106,000 Gray could not pay the total and paid £58,480. leaving a disparity of £47,529.

Under Proceeds of Crime legislation, officers are able to revisit these orders and reclaim assets up to the amount calculated as criminal benefit.

On June 6, 2016, officer’s executed search warrants at addresses linked to Aled Gray and at one address found £5,095 in cash. Financial enquires found a further £11,950 in a bank account.

Judge Rhys Rowlands granted North Wales Police an application ordering Gray to pay £42,045 within three months or face a default sentence of two years.

Detective Sergeant Haydn Williams, head of the Force Financial Investigation Unit, said: “We are keen to make sure that we take every opportunity to revisit confiscation orders and ensure criminals payback their ill-gotten gains.

“We would encourage anyone who has any information about criminals living beyond their means to report it to the police directly on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“This money will ultimately go back into the communities of Anglesey.”