Rhosneigr Jim's hearty attempt at world record

AN Anglesey man who underwent five coronary artery bypasses after a heart attack last year is hoping to enter the Guinness Book of Records.

Today, Tuesday (October 17), Jim Walker, of Rhosneigr, will walk to the summit of Snowdon to raise funds for cardiac rehabilitation on Anglesey and Gwynedd.

Jim’s heart attack meant immediate surgery, followed by five coronary artery bypasses. Support came from family and friends, but also staff at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Liverpool Heart and Lung Hospital, Cardiac Rehab and the County Council’s National Exercise Referral Scheme (NERS) Team at Holyhead Leisure Centre.

Jim says that the exercise program he received at Holyhead was central to his recovery. Taking on the challenge was his way of saying “thank you” to everyone who has helped him throughout his rehabilitation:

He said, “Without the support from the amazing team of staff I’ve met along my rehabilitation journey I wouldn't be walking up Snowdon, in fact I wouldn't be walking anywhere! I'm doing this epic climb to show you that it's not the end of the world if you have a medical problem and you can recover and recover well too.”

“Every step I take towards the summit will remind me and hopefully inspire others how with their support and dedication can support you to achieve your goals.”

A number of those who have helped Jim, including Anglesey Leisure Service Exercise Referral Professional, John Earnshaw, will join him.

John added, “The NERS scheme provides high quality supervised exercise programme to improve health and wellbeing at all of our leisure centres. Jim’s recovery has been remarkable and the Anglesey NERS team is pleased to have played a role in helping him on the road to recovery.”

No one has ever attempted to reach the summit of Snowdon after five coronary artery bypasses. Jim’s attempt will be unprecedented and it will get him into the Guinness Book of Records.

If you would like to support Jim’s challenge, you can donate online: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jim-walker

The money raised will help supply equipment for the Cardiac team in the leisure centres in Anglesey and Gwynedd.