Gwynedd seal pup rescued from edge of estuary gets Game of Thrones nickname

A seal pup rescued by the RSPCA in Gwynedd has been named after a character from the popular TV series, Game of Thrones.

The seal has been affectionately nicknamed “Hodor” by staff members who found him abandoned on the side of the Mawddach Estuary on Sunday, October 8.

A member of the public spotted the collapsed seal and notified RSPCA Cymru.

Hodor’s mother had not been seen for three days, before the charity attended and rescued him.

He has since been transferred to specialist wildlife facilities at Stapeley Grange in Nantwich for rehabilitation and support, ahead of an anticipated return to the wild in the future and is making excellent progress.

Will Galvin, RSPCA animal collection officer said: "This poor pup's mother was in a pretty helpless state. He had wounds on his body - though he was still quite lively.

“Fortunately, the pup was spotted by a member of the public, who notified us, and we were able to complete this rescue.”

This incident marks the latest seal pup to be rescued in North Wales in recent weeks, with others collected from Abergele and Llandudno.

The other pups rescued from across Wales have also adopted nicknames inspired by characters from Game of Thrones, namely Theon and Jon Snow.

RSPCA Cymru is now reminding the public what to do if they see a seal pup and think it is in need of help.

ACO Galvin added: "Anyone who sees a pup whose mother hasn't returned within 24 hours, is on a busy public beach, or looks sick or injured, should call our 24-hour emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

“It’s also vital members of the public do not approach seals, and keep dogs well away and on a lead, as wild animals can have a nasty, unexpected bite.”