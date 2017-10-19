Bangor bus driver asked passengers to leave after laser pen was shone in his eyes

A Bangor bus driver had to seek medical attention and ask his passengers to leave his bus after a laser pen light was shone in his eyes.

The Arriva bus driver, who hasn’t been named, was about to drive the Llandudno No. 5 service out of the Bangor bus station, when the incident happened on Tuesday, September 26.

He was dazzled by the laser, it is believed by youngsters who were sitting on a nearby wall.

A spokesman for Arriva said: “He went to the doctors afterwards to have his eyes checked out, but is now ok and back at work. This sort of thing does happen, but it often goes widely unreported, it is not a new thing.

”Since it happened we have look at CCTV images to see what happened to try and identify who did this.”