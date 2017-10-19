Caernarfon house sealed after drug-related anti-social behaviour complaints

POLICE sealed off a property in Caernarfon after complaints of drug-related anti-social behaviour.

The operation at the Cefn Cadnant estate secures the premises and prevents anyone re-entering.

The order was made under Section 76 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime & Policing Act 2014. .

The notice, issued by the North Wales Police western area commander Superintendent Nigel Harrison, was due to evidence that behaviour, linked to the proprty, was having a detrimental impact on residents. There had also been a serious incident of violence and disorder at the house.

Cefn Cadnant is a small housing association estate, with a variety of residents, including a number of young families with small children. The operation was supported by housing association Grŵp Cynefin.

Sgt Non Gibson, at Caernarfon police station, said; “It should be made clear that no one other than employees of the Housing Association and the tenant are allowed into the property for a stipulated period of time.

“This will stop certain individuals from frequenting and using the property and causing a nuisance to others.

“We ensured that the persons found in the property this morning were assisted in removing their personal belongings and they were given advice regarding support services for homeless people.”

Superintendent Harrison added: “Drug related anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and we will continue to work with our partners to identify and close problem premises.”

One resident said: “Cefn Cadnant is going to be a safer place for our children now. We have had to endure the comings and goings from this address so I am pleased to have seen this action taken.”