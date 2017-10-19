Jim lives up to his name with hearty Snowdon climb

AN Anglesey man who underwent five coronary artery bypass operations, after a heart attack last year, looks set to enter the Guinness Book of Records.

Jim Walker, 70, of Rhosneigr, and a team of 15 supporters, walked to the summit of Snowdon in just over three hours on Tuesday.

No one has ever attempted to climb the peak after five coronary artery bypasses.

The dad of two, and grandad of five, received an emotional standing ovation from supporters and his wife Carol.

Although money is still coming in, he has raised to date about £1,000 for cardiac rehabilitation on Anglesey and Gwynedd.

“It was amazing and I can’t believe I have done it. It hasn’t been confrimed yet, but I am told it is a record, we are just waiting to hear,” said Jim.

“It was my first time up Snowdon.

“When I was about to undergo a seven hour operation in Liverpool, things were serious, my consultant Jack Chalmers said, ‘don’t worry, I’ll make sure you get to see Snowdon.’ It’s nothing short of miracle that I’m even here.”

Support for him during his illness came from family and friends, but also staff at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Liverpool Heart and Lung Hospital, Cardiac Rehab and the Isle of Anglesey County Council’s national exercise referral scheme NERS) team at Holyhead Leisure Centre, some who joined the walk.

“The exercise programme I received in Holyhead was central to my recovery and taking on the challenge was my way of saying “thank you,” said Jim.

“I especially want to thank Richard Parry my sponsor, Jack Chalmers, John Earnshaw and Dr Huw Evans from Llanfaelong and my fantastic team, friends and family.

“I did this to show other people that it's not the end of the world if you have a medical problem you can recover and recover well. I hope I have inspired people.”

John Earnshaw, of NERS, who joined the walk, said: “Jim’s recovery has been remarkable and the Anglesey NERS team is pleased to have played a role.”

To support Jim’s challenge search Jim Walker at just8giving.com.4