App-solutely Fabulous for Anglesey based Selog!

A mobile app developed on Anglesey is proving to be a great success throughout Wales.

In less than three months, the “Canu Selog” app has become a hit and was recently voted ‘App of the Week’ on the Government’s Cymraeg website this week.

The app encourages non-Welsh speaking families, as well as learners and first-language speakers, to enjoy Welsh songs and books.

The 14 songs on the popular singing app range from the sitting-with-mother-or-father nursery rhymes, such as ‘Gee Ceffyl Bach’ and ‘Dau Gi Bach’, to football and rugby favourites, such as ‘Sosban Fach’ and the national anthem.

The app is free to download for Android or iPhone phones, tablets and other devices.

Complementing the singing app is a reading app with ‘Alun yr Arth’ and ‘Rwdlan’ books which has proved popular with schools who use it as a resource to support home reading and to raise confidence in children as they start to read independently in Welsh.

Head of Menter Iaith Môn, Helen Williams said, “The ‘Canu Selog’ songs app was developed in response to a request from non-Welsh-speaking parents in Holyhead who were keen to develop their children’s bilingual skills at an early age by singing songs in Welsh.

“It’s great to see a resource that addresses a particular need, and since the Minister for the Welsh Language, Alun Davies AM, launched the app at the Eisteddfod in August, the app has already been downloaded over 5,000 times.

“Our aim as a language venture is to ensure that everyone has access and can enjoy Welsh, so there’s a written translation of the songs so that learners can appreciate the humour and quirkiness of our nursery rhymes.”

Agata, one of the Holyhead parents added: “I really recommend this new app, it’s very useful for us especially since my little girl really loves Welsh songs. Before I must always look on YouTube, now I have everything in one place.”