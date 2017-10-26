First Anglesey writing festival hailed a success

BUDDING wordsmiths came together on Anglesey for the island’s first writing festival.

The event, which was for people interested in creative writing, was organised by the Môntage Writers, at Ysgol David Hughes, in Menai Bridge.

According to organisers, the festival was a “resounding success,” with 63 people attending, each taking part in up to three workshops during the day.

Robin Grove-White opened the day with a description of how he started writing amusing sketches with a group of friends. This would blossom into the first TV satirical show That was the Week that Was.

He wished the new writing festival venture “success,” and said that he felt “a buzz” in the group of people queueing up to register.

Tutors Stevie Davies, Pauline Kenyon, Fiona Owen, Bethan Gwanas, Debz Hobbs-Wyatt, Anne-Marie Smith, Paul Cowen, Stephen Pulleston, Lyle Skains and John Gorman all said they were “delighted to attend”.