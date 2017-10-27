Llanfairfechan pub being sued for alleged assistance dogs ban

A village pub is being sued for alleged discrimination against disabled customers by banning assistance dogs from its carvery.

Burnadette Clutton, (pictured) aged 54, of Llanfairfechan, and 41-year-old Edward Williams, of Tamworth, brought the case at Caernarfon county court.

They’d visited the Village Inn at Llanfairfechan for a Sunday meal in April last year with their Labrador assistance dogs.

Barrister Martin Mensah, for the family-run business, said: ”They deny any disability discrimination occurred on April 17 or before.”

Mr Mensah said their case was that the pub had been very busy and they had the legitimate aim of maintaining food hygiene.

Mr Mensah said customers could eat anywhere else in the premises when they had an assistance dog, staff would have helped the diners and minded the animals.

But dogs passing uncovered food could pose a hygiene risk.

Hair in carvery food would be unacceptable.

Counsel said: ”The defendants have maintained ‘you can sit anywhere but the carvery area’. It’s the epitome of a reasonable adjustment. The claims are misconceived and must fail.”

But Belinda Williams, aged 46, carer for her husband, said: ”All we wanted was to have a nice Sunday dinner in the Village Inn, in the conservatory where there are proper tables to sit at.

“This table was booked. You don’t need to let people know you are going to bring an assistance dog.

“We still feel we have been discriminated against for not making a reasonable adjustment. They are assistance dogs working for these two people.

“It’s unfortunate it has come to this because it could have been resolved.”

Burnadette Clutton, who has a yellow Labrador called Maisy to help her because of various health problems, said: ”I want to be as independent as I can. If I fancy a Sunday dinner at the local pub why can’t I have it? Why can’t I pick my own roast potatoes. I don’t want to be treated differently.”

Maisy has been trained to do a range of tasks such as picking up items that may be dropped, fetching medication and turning over the ex-nurse in bed.

The Williamses, involved with the charity Dog A.I.D., had a black Labrador assistance dog at the time of the visit but now have Cadi, a trainee Fox Red Labrador, to help with his health issues. Cadi recognises when there are breathing problems.

Publican Kenneth Roberts, 44, explained that to reach the conservatory, the dogs would need to pass the carvery. Assistance dogs were allowed in the main bar area. “We believe we are right,” he commented.

Widowed landlady Roberta Roberts told the court there would be meat and vegetables on the carvery. “I don’t think it’s good for dogs to be near food,” she said. “I wouldn’t discriminate against anyone.”

District judge Merfyn Edmund Jones-Evans acknowledged it was an “emotional” case for the parties and there were “strongly held views.” He reserved his judgement.

Outside court, Morag Roberts, aged 45, who is also involved in running the family’s pubs, said: ”It’s the first complaint we have ever had. We have never discriminated against disabled people and are animal lovers.”