Anglesey Premier Inn hotel set for approval

Plans to build a £4m Premier Inn Hotel on Anglesey look set to be given the go ahead.

If the application is successful, the building will be erected opposite the Road King truck stop at Parc Cybi, on the outskirts of Holyhead.

Proposals for the 80-bedroom hotel, which would create around 20 full-time jobs, were submitted by the Conygar Investment Company and Premier Inn back in September.

The major development also includes a restaurant and bar, along with enough parking spaces for up to 84 vehicles.

The application went in front of the planning committee of Anglesey council on Wednesday afternoon and at the time of writing, officers had recommended approval of the scheme.

The Premier Inn is being estimated to be a major boost to the tourism trade on the Isle of Anglesey, particularly with it set to be situated so close to the port of Holyhead.

Reports suggest that the building would create around £460,000 per annum into the local economy from staff wages and money spent with suppliers and also suggest that around £1.5m of annual visitor expenditure can be expected should the hotel be built in the town.