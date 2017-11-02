Inquest opens into death of pilot who crashed at Caernarfon Airport

AN inquest has been formally opened on Thursday into the death of a light aircraft pilot in a crash at Caernarfon Airport.

Self-employed business management adviser John Backhouse, 62, of Antrobus, Cheshire, died in September. The plane had burst into flames after hitting the runway.

North West Wales assistant coroner Nicola Jones at Caernarfon adjourned the inquest until the outcome of a probe by the Air Accident Investigation Branch.

It’s thought he had been flying from Cheshire to the Irish Republic.

Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers had conducted a post-mortem examination.

Mr Backhouse was identified by dental records.