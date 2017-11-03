Anglesey sex attacker jailed for six years after assaulting vulnerable woman

An Anglesey man has been jailed for six years after he was convicted by a jury of sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman who accepted an offer to stay at his home.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Daniel Dolan, aged 30, of Bodffordd, near Llangefni that the victim, in her 20s, had warned him not to touch her but he took advantage of the situation.

He had befriended a very vulnerable woman.

Caernarfon crown court heard Dolan had denied sexual contact after getting into a bed with her but his DNA had been found.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke said Dolan had then maintained he “panicked” when first quizzed by police.

Dolan must register as a sex offender for life and a restraining order was made.

Simon Rogers, prosecuting, said the victim had ongoing fear that someone may take advantage of her again.

Defence barrister Elen Owen said Dolan had his own vulnerabilities and wasn’t a predatory man.

Investigating officer DC Leigh Anderson at Llangefni CID said: “I would like to praise the victim for her courage and strength in reporting the attack and her determination throughout the investigation.

“I welcome the sentence and hope it provides his victim, and the community, with reassurance that North Wales Police will robustly pursue offenders and ensure they face justice.”