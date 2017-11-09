Air ambulance called after car over turned in Anglesey RTA

A WOMAN was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a road traffic collision near Rhosneigr on Thursday morning.

At approximately 8.35am emergency service received reports of the accident on the A4080 between the A55 J5 Gwalchmai and Rhosneigr.

It is believed a woman had been trapped in an overturned Ford Ranger Wildtrak.

The Wales Air Ambulance and a crew in an emergency ambulance attended and a woman was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd.

The A4080 was reopened at 11am, in both directions. the accident had affected traffic between Rhosneigr and Bryngwran.