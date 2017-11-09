Award nomination for Gwynedd heart nurse Viki

A HEART failure nurse who provides specialist care to those with potentially life-threatening heart problems is up for a top award.

Viki Jenkins, who runs clinics throughout Gwynedd, is one of the finalists of the Innovation in Nursing category at this year’s Royal College of Nursing Awards to be held on Wednesday, November 15.

The awards offer recognition to those nurses who demonstrate excellence in practice. The specialist nurse is developing a pioneering mobile heart scanning clinic, an innovation which is the first of its kind in the UK.

The clinic helps cut waiting times for patients in rural part of Gwynedd and Anglesey.

Viki, is a Masters level advanced nurse practitioner and is currently in training in echocardiography.

She said: “My clinics are delivered in community hospitals, GP surgeries and sometimes the homes of housebound patients, meaning people in rural areas of North Wales are given access to assessment and diagnosis close to home, rather than having to travel to the district general hospitals.

“I am the only advanced nurse practitioner delivering this service and qualifying in echocardiography really does push the boundaries of nursing practice and will bring a huge benefit to patients,” she added.

Viki is no stranger to winning awards, earlier this year she won the ‘Rising Star’ award at 2017 BHF Alliance Awards for innovation of developing the nurse’s scope and undertaking the extra echocardiography training.

Nominated for the Nurse of the Year award, Viki said: “I am very grateful for this recognition and the opportunity. This is a professional game changer.

“However, it is important to acknowledge the rest of the team and line manager who have been incredibly supportive.”