Pirates of the Carabina fly back to Bangor's Pontio

A CIRCUS show which thrilled audiences in a Big Top two years ago is heading back to Bangor.

The Pirates of the Carabina bring their award-winning show FLOWN to Pontio’s Theatr Bryn Terfel on November 14, 15 and 16.

Since being staged on Beach Road, Bangor, in 2015, the show has toured all over the UK, Europe and to Australia.

The Pirates of the Carabina have also become firm friends of Pontio, performing at the opening of the centre and developing work at the centre over the summer.

Mixing comedy and chaos with bold physicality and original live music, FLOWN is perfect for the whole family. Turning everything you think you know about circus on its head – FLOWN tells the tale of a motley crew of acrobats, aerialists, stuntmen and musicians trying to get the show up and running.

Elen ap Robert, artistic director of Pontio, said: “We’re very pleased to have Pirates of theCarabina back in Bangor to perform FLOWN in Theatr Bryn Terfel. The show is bonkers, laugh-out-loud funny, enchanting and moving all rolled into one. Bring your friends, bring the whole family, you’re sure to have a great time.”

This final chance to catch FLOWN comes ahead of an exclusive run of Pirates of the Carabina’s next show Relentless Unstoppable Human Machine (RUHM) which will be performed at Pontio early in the new year.

FLOWN by Pirates of the Carabina, is on at 7.30pm at the Theatr Bryn Terfel, November 14, 15, 16 (with a matinee on Wednesday, November 15). Tickets from www.pontio.co.uk or 01248 38 28 28. £16/£14over 60s/£10 students and under 18s