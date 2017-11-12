Engineering awards for Coleg Menai duo Steph and Cai

Two of Babcock’s finest aeronautical apprentices were recently presented with Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) Achievement Awards at RAF Valley/.

Mr David Crawford, Chairman Wales North of the IET, and Ken Newis, IET Education Liaison Officer, visited the Isle of Anglesey to present the awards to apprentices Cai Williams and Stephanie Harris, who joined the two-year Babcock Apprentice Scheme in August 2016.

The programme consists of a day release to attend a Level 3 BTEC Extended Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering at Coleg Menai, Bangor, while also undertaking training packages and practical work on site, supported by an NVQ Level 3 in Aeronautical Engineering.

Cai and Stephanie were selected for the award for achieving very high standards in their first year at college, their performance during internal company courses, and their overall commitment to the programme and Babcock, with both having volunteered to represent Babcock at various STEM and station events.

David Crawford congratulated both Cai and Stephanie and encouraged them to study hard and support their employer.

Gp Cpt Nick Tucker-Lowe, welcomed the IET and Coleg Menai representatives to the site and congratulated the apprentices on receiving the awards and for supporting the future fighter pilots of the RAF.