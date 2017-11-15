Rescuers abseil down Betws-y-Coed quarry in horrible conditions to help trapped dog on cliff ledge

A collie dog trapped on a 90-foot-high cliff ledge at a quarry in Betws-y-Coed has been rescued.

Black - who is eight years old - had managed to get herself into a tricky situation half way down on the cliff ledge at a quarry at Cwm Penmachno.

Her owner Caio Tomlinson was unable to reach her and called RSPCA Cymru for help.

RSPCA inspector Mark Roberts and RSPCA animal collection officer (ACO) Will Galvin first used a reach and rescue pole to try and save Black.

Inspector Roberts said: “We were able to get close enough with the pole to dangle some dog food, but she was a bit weary and would cower at the back of the ledge.”

“A couple of times we nearly had her but she just wasn’t sure about it.”

An RSPCA rope rescue team including RSPCA animal collection officer (ACO) Ann Lloyd Williams and inspector Mike Pugh were subsequently called in and abseiled down to reach Black.

“It was like abseiling over a small waterfall so it was quite a challenging rescue,” said inspector Roberts. “The lack of light and poor weather conditions was also really against us.

“We abseiled down around 40 feet. It was quite difficult to maneuver as the rocks were extremely slippery.”

Once they got close to Black she was happy enough to go inside the bag which is used to transport animals rescued in this way.

“Black was as good as gold meaning we could bring her down the further 40 feet to safety,” said inspector Pugh.

“She was in good health and wasn’t injured. She was just very happy to get off the ledge. She was really lucky she wasn’t injured from her ordeal.”

Mr Tomlinson, Black's owner, said: “I just wanted to say a big thank you to the RSPCA officers as I am really grateful for their help.

“I can’t do without her, she is one of two sheepdogs I have. It was totally out of character for her as she knows the place better than anyone. We think she must have slipped.

“She was quiet when she came home on the first night but she was fine. She had a big bowl of food which she scoffed, so she must have been hungry!”

If you find an animal in distress please call the RSPCA helpline on 0300 1234 999. If you wish to help the RSPCA complete rescues such as this, you can donate online. The RSPCA are a charity and rely on public donations.