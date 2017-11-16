Anglesey Winter Show attracts crowds despite chilly weather

The chilly weather didn’t dampen the spirits as the Anglesey Winter Show provided some friendly competition once again over the weekend.

The show is held annually during November at the Anglesey Showground in Mona and is seen as the follow-up to the popular Anglesey show, which takes place in the summer.

Much like its “big brother”, the winter fair also boasts numerous livestock exhibitions, produce exhibitions, craft stalls and agricultural machinery.

The two-day event provided some great entertainment and winners in various categories came from all over the island and beyond.

On day one on Saturday, cattle, pigs and lambs were exhibited, whilst various handicrafts, cookery and baking competitions were also held throughout the day with people of all ages competing in their respective age categories.

Sunday saw the eagerly anticipated horse competitions take place, with many prizes up for grabs.

Kate Howarth of Bolton’s horse was crowned champion in the coloured horses and ponies category, whilst Ian Hugheston Roberts and Miss Nia Thomas of Caernarfon’s horse was reserve champion.

In the Supreme Champion exhibit, it was Mr S Anderson of Bala’s horse which took the prestigious title.

The Winter show was once again enjoyed by many who attended it, many of whom will no doubt be returning once again in the summer to compete at the hugely popular Anglesey show.

Picture provided by Anglesey Agricultural Society.