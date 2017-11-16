Two new schools opened on Anglesey

TWO brand new primary schools were opened on Anglesey by education minister Kirsty Williams.

Ysgol Cybi, in Holyhead, and Ysgol Rhyd y Llan, in Llanfaethlu, officially opened their doors on Thursday, November 9, and will now welcome pupils.

Both new schools represent flagship projects for Ynys Mon Council as it works to improve education and skills on the island.

Funding for both schools, totalling £15 million, was jointly provided by the county council and Welsh Government, through its 21st Century Schools and Education Programme.

Mrs Williams said: “Our 21st Century Schools and Education Programme represents the largest investment in our schools and colleges since the 1960s.

“These two fantastic new schools will offer the highest standard of facilities for pupils and teachers in modern 21st century learning environments.

“Ysgol Cybi and Ysgol Rhyd y Llan are real assets to their communities and Anglesey as a whole.”

Ysgol Cybi has been built on the Old Cybi School site opposite Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi. It replaces three schools in the town - Ysgol Llaingoch, Ysgol y Parc and Ysgol Y Parchedig Thomas Elis.

Works have included the refurbishment of the original Grade II-listed Edwardian Cybi building and the construction of a new two-storey extension. The new school provides a seat of learning for 540 pupils, as well as 76 nursery places.

Headteacher Tristan Roberts said: “The children have settled well into their new environment.

“The classrooms are light, spacious and full of new technology, whilst the playgrounds offer plenty of different experiences for recreational times.

“We have a wonderful new building fit for the 21st century.”

Ysgol Rhyd y Llan, the new community primary school in Llanfaethlu, accommodates up to 150 pupils, who previously attended Ysgol Llanfachraeth, Ysgol Ffrwd Win and Ysgol Cylch Y Garn.

Headteacher Nia Thomas said: “The pupils and staff have settled into their new home very well.

“The building and resources are of the highest standard.

“We look forward to providing education of the highest standard in a family atmosphere and creating many happy memories here.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth, AM for Anglesey, has visited both schools since their grand openings.

He said: “It (Ysgol Cybi) is a beautiful school and I would like to say thank-you to headteacher Mr Roberts and all the staff and pupils for their lovely welcome.

“A new school always brings new opportunities as well as challenges.

“We had a good chat about the parking situation, which I know some are concerned about, and I'm confident steps can be taken to improve things.

“I've no doubt this is going to be an amazing learning environment.”