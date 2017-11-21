Edmund the climbing seal rescued from Anglesey cliff

A SEAL has been rescued by RSPCA Cymru after he amazingly climbed 60 foot up a steep cliff on Anglesey.

RSPCA Cymru was contacted following concerns for the grey seal pup which had been spotted close to the cliff edge on the coastal path at Bull Bay, near Amlwch, on Monday, November 20.

RSPCA animal collection officer (ACO) Will Galvin said: “The seal had somehow climbed up 60 foot which would have been really difficult for him.

“It isn’t normal behaviour for them to move so far away from the water, so he must have been confused or in distress. He looked quite lost. We were gobsmacked when we saw him there.

The seal, nicknamed Edmund - after Sir Edmund Hillary who climbed Mount Everest - has been transferred to a specialist facility at RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre where he will be cared for until he is well enough to be released back into the wild.

“Edmund is very lively so he wasn’t too tired after his massive climb, but he was underweight,” said ACO Galvin.

The RSPCA would advise anyone who finds a seal pup on the beach who is not in immediate danger and looks fit and healthy to monitor the animal.

If the mother does not return within 24 hours then a call should be logged with the RSPCA for collection.

A healthy pup will look big and fat without a neck whereas a thin pup will look sleek and will have a visible neck. If a sick, thin or injured pup is found then a call should be made to the RSPCA.

A seal on a busy public beach is likely to be sick or injured.

The charity would advise the public not to touch seals as they can give a nasty bite, not to put the animal back into the water as it could be washed out to sea and lost and not to allow dogs or other animals near the seal.

More advice on what to do if you find a seal pup you think is in trouble can be found on the RSPCA website.

Calls about sick, underweight and injured seals can be logged with the RSPCA national cruelty and advice line on 0300 1234 999.