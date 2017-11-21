Leisure Centre on Anglesey forced to close for a week after reported rat sighting.

A reported sighting of a rat at a gym on Anglesey has forced the building to close for the rest of the week.

Anglesey Council officials have confirmed that Environmental Health officers were called into Holyhead Leisure Centre on Monday (November 20) after a member of the public saw what they believed to be a rat in the gym.

A deep clean will now be carried out as a result of the reported sighting and the leisure centre is set to remain closed for the rest of this week.

“Public health must remain as our priority.” said Economic development portfolio holder, Cllr Carwyn Jones.

”We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologise to our loyal customers for this inconvenience.”

According to the authority, the leisure service will be providing updates on the re-opening times of their facilites via social media.