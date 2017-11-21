Pair in drugs arrests released under investigation

A MAN and a woman were arrested following a drugs warrant in Caernarfon.

Officers attended an address in Bro Seiont on Monday morning (November 20) where a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of Class A drugs.

A woman, aged 31, was also arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. They were taken into custody for interview, but later released under investigation.

The police are now appealing for any information about the illegal supply of drugs In North Wales.

