Police carry out drugs raids across North Wales

This morning (Tuesday, November 14) North Wales Police officers, supported by colleagues from Merseyside and Greater Manchester Police carried out a significant number of drug searches in Anglesey, Conwy and Liverpool and Manchester.

More than 30 locations were searched and several arrests and seizures of drugs, cash and related equipment have been made.

Those arrested face questioning at a number of police stations for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and money laundering offences.

This morning’s coordinated action directly targeted serious and organised crime groups distributing class A drugs throughout the region and in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion’ policy is directly targeting those who cause the most harm.