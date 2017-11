Concerns have been raised for missing man from Caernarfon.

Michael Arkle, 61, has not been seen since Friday, November 17.

He is described as being 6 foot tall, slim, with very short white hair and blue eyes.

Michael drives a Silver Peugeot 306 with registration Y662 RBY.

Anyone with information relating to Michael's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V176118.