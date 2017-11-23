Three men arrested in Operation Rattle drugs raid in Bangor

THREE people have been arrested and police have seized a quantity of what is believed to be class B controlled drugs, cash and paraphernalia during more drug raids in Bangor.

In the wake of the successful Operation Zeus action this week, North Wales Police executed another Misuse Of Drugs Act search warrant in Belmont Street, during the morning of Thursday, November 23.

Two men from Merseyside, aged 54 and 17, and a 46-year-old local man were all arrested for possession with intent to supply class B controlled drugs and money laundering. They remain in custody awaiting interview.

Inspector Owain Llewellyn, at Bangor Police Station, who oversaw today’s operation said: “Our commitment to rid our communities of those who possess and supply controlled drugs is our priority in line with ‘Operation Scorpion’ is directly targeting serious and organised crime.

“Today’s action under Operation Rattle is a continuation of that process and we are determined to keep our communities safe. It is vitally important we listen to concerns and where necessary take proportionate action. You say – We do.”

“Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated and we will continue to take positive, robust action. However we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work, and that of our partners, is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us.”

Information can be passed by contacting the control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101.

Information can be passeanonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.